GIJ Management goes back to drawing board after meeting students

Management is expected to meet with students and update them on the outcome of their petition

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is going back to meet the Executive Management with whom the decision to direct students who paid their fees late for the 2020/2021 academic year to defer their programmes was taken.

This followed a meeting with the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) on Wednesday, March 24.



According to a communique issued by CTSG, management led by the Rector, Deputy Rector, Registrar, Acting Finance Director and the Dean of Students agreed to two of the agenda for the meeting.



The first agenda was for management to give a better clarification on the directive, which was done on Tuesday.



The third agenda was for management to approach the issue with a human face for the defaulting students amidst the challenges brought in by the coronavirus pandemic and allow them to at least write the end-of-semester examinations, which start on Monday, March 29.

“At the end of the meeting, two of our concerns (Agenda 1 & 2) were addressed and the last considered for further deliberation with the Executive Management.



“This is because they were consulted for the new directive and it is just proper to inform them of our genuine concerns in order to help build a healthy consensus.”



According to the students, the suggestion was well received by both parties and they are hopeful “that the listening management will attend to our concerns with swift response”.



Management is expected to meet the students on Thursday to apprise them of the outcome of the meeting with the Executive Management.