GIJ Management pays courtesy call on Education Minister

GIJ Management with Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, led by the Rector, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, on Monday 29th March 2021, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

Receiving the Rector and his entourage at his office, the Minister was full of praise for how Management of the Institute handled the recent impasse between Management and students.



He mentioned that, though the past week was tumultuous, Management was up to the task. “You showed leadership by not saying our way or no way. By so doing, you have exhibited a good example of how to resolve stalemates not only in educational circles but also in other sectors countrywide”, the Minister stated.



Dr. Adutwum mentioned that he was looking forward to working with the Management of the Institute in his Ministry’s quest to promote excellence in educational management in Ghana.

The Rector, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo on his part mentioned that the call was to officially congratulate the Minister on his appointment and pledge the Institute’s support to push his agenda of reforming Ghana’s educational space.



He thanked the Minister for the support, Management received during the recent disturbances at the Institute and promised to oversee the final resolution of the impasse.



Other members of the Rector’s entourage were Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Deputy Rector, Dr. J. Sika Akoto, Registrar, Mr. Mathias Dugu, Ag. Director of Finance and Mr. Daniel Machator, Assistant Registrar, Public Affairs.