GIJ begins end-of-semester exams online

File photo: The Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) will from Tuesday, April 6 start exams for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year.

The exams will be written online by all students using a special software – Learning Management System – as a resort to curb the spread of Covid-19.



This comes after management gave fee-defaulting students five days within which to settle their arrears.



The exams were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 29.



However, a directive by management for students who were not able to meet the deadline in payment of their fees to defer their programmes scuttled the timetable following a decision to give them up to Thursday, April 1 to pay up.



Students clad in black and red on Tuesday, March 23 stormed the old campus to force management to withdraw the directive.



After a few days of deliberations, management said in a statement that it “has listened to students’ plea and accepted the apology rendered by students in good faith”.

“Leadership, therefore, grants a general amnesty to all students to complete their registration.



“Affected students should immediately produce their receipts at the Academic Affairs registry to complete registration processes. This opportunity to register shall expire in five (5) working days from today, on Thursday, 1 April 2021.



“Any other student who has a special case should contact the Registrar’s office to avail themselves of any opportunities available for students with exceptional circumstances or difficulties.



“Accordingly, examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 29 March 2021, are rescheduled to Tuesday, 6 April 2021. The Academic Affairs registry shall release a new examination timetable in due course.”



The exams are expected to end on Sunday, April 25.