GIJ leads global conversation on Twitter, the African future

DRID and GIJ is organizing a panel discussion on Twitter and the African Future

Source: James Avedzi

The Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRID) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is organizing a panel discussion on the topic; “Twitter and the African Future: Rethinking Digital opportunities and challenges.”

The discussion is scheduled to happen on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 12noon, via Zoom. Four speakers will be empanelled from diverse technological backgrounds and African Studies to speak on the subject.



The panelists include; Dr. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, Dean Faculty of Computing & Information Systems (FoCIS) at the Ghana Communication Technology University, and Foster Akugri, Founder & President of the Hacklab Foundation (Focal Twitter Partner in Ghana).



The rest are Maximus Ametorgah, Digital Marketing Professional & Tech Analyst, and Dr. Emmanuel Asonye Africana Studies, University of New Mexico, USA.



Background



Twitter recently announced Ghana as the headquarters for its Africa base. The announcement was received with much enthusiasm by Ghanaians. It also attracted great attention on the continent and globally.

It is on the back of this, that the state premier communications university – GIJ, organizes this discussion to move the talk beyond the euphoria to ponder what this big announcement holds for Ghana and the continent.



The discussion does not only look at the prospects of the project, it will also contemplate the implications for democracy and development.



Meanwhile, the institute invites the general public to participate this important forum on zoom via;



Zoom Meeting ID: 87641409907



Passcode: 1560021