GIJ students locked out of school premises over planned demonstration

Reports reaching GhanaWeb suggest students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism have been denied access to both the Osu-Ringway and Dzorwulu campuses of the school.

This comes after students declared their intention to register their displeasure over a management decision directing students “who paid their fees after the registration deadline to defer their programmes.”



Reports say the decision to deny the students access to the school premises was “an order from above,” according to the stationed security personnel.



The GIJ's management prior to the planned protest issued the directive through a communique on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

This resulted in an outcry by the students of the school who are only a day into their revision week in preparation for their first semester exams.



