GIJ to resume online lectures on January 25

Ghana Institute of Journalism

Effective January 25, 2021, lectures at the Ghana Institute of Journalism will resume online lectures.

The school issued a statement informing students of the directive which they say is to ensure the safety of students while meeting the exigencies of the time.



“Effective January 25, 2021, lectures for continuing students will take place online via the Learning Management System (LMS) of the Institute,” the statement said.



“First-year students, including level 300 Top-up students, will migrate to online studies after the third week of face-to-face teaching effective February 1, 2021.

“Students are entreated to quickly adapt to the new normal of online learning as we seek to ensure their safety and meet the exigencies of time,” the statement added.



