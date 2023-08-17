GIMPA law lecturer files nomination to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Kintampo North

MP hopeful for Kintampo North, Kwaku Anane Gyinde

A law lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Lawyer Kwaku Anane Gyinde, has filed nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Kintampo North Constituency.

The filling was done at the party's constituency office in Kintampo on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He picked the forms a few weeks ago following the party's opening of nominations for its orphan constituencies.



Accompanied by some enthusiastic supporters of the elephant party, Kwaku Gyinde arrived at the party’s office at exactly 12:45 pm where his nomination forms were received, critically perused, and accepted.



The constituency secretary of the party, Sheikh Dauda Mohammed who received Gyinde's nominations together with the constituency Chairman, Bawa Peace, and some other executives, assured him of fair and transparent treatment before, during, and after the primaries as the party rules demand.



This year's contest for the parliamentary candidacy of the Kintampo North constituency will be the second time the respected Lawyer is making moves to represent the party as a parliamentary candidate.



He joined the race in 2015 and 2019 and lost to a former educationist and former Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) for Kintampo North, Charles Nkamgma, and Michael Sarkodie Baffour respectively.

The constituency chairman, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, James Bomfeh, and the constituency vice chairman, urged lawyer Gyinde to conduct a campaign devoid of insults and character assassination. They said an issues-based campaign is the only way to help the party unite and fight for victory in the main elections which is to be held in 2024.



Gyinde, on his part, promised to run a clean campaign and urged his supporters to avoid politics of insults and any other forms of politics that have the potential of creating disunity in the party after the primaries.



He said he has learned a lot of lessons after losing in the previous primaries adding that 2023 is his time, and he will win.



He further stated that, as a true party member, in the unlikely event that he loses the primaries, he will support any candidate that emerges victorious to capture the seat for the NPP.