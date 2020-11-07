GIMPA should develop software to aid effective teaching

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has been urged to develop a University-specific application to aid effective teaching and learning in the digital space.

The University should also engage the services of telecommunication companies to develop software for students to access course materials with little or no charges and be abreast of the technological changes in the educational landscape in the wake of COVID-19.



Senior Bishop James Kwaku Saah, Christian Action Faith Ministries and Action Chapel International Cathedral made the call at the 20th congregation of the Institute, during which 1006 undergraduate students and 615 Masters students pursuing various programmes, graduated.



They enrolled in the School of Technology, School of Public Service and Governance, Business School, Faculty of Law and School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.



The event was on the theme; “ The Changing Face of Tertiary Education amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic”.



Bishop Saah urged the leadership of the Institute to train and equip faculty members and students to change from physical presentation to virtual lectures to optimize the opportunities in the technology spectrum.

“GIMPA must aim to develop teleconference solutions like Zoom and others to meet the needs of its stakeholders especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, ” he said.



He asked GIMPA to institute a medium to long-term plan in accessibility, infrastructure and equipment to meet the growing changes in the technological space.



Bishop Saah advised the management of the Institute not to be on the reactive side to challenges but embrace the technological change that came with the new face of education after COVID-19 to be relevant in the market.



“Even though COVID-19 has come with its effect, the pandemic should also be seen as a catalyst for changes in the educational institutions worldwide. We need to blend physical and online education to achieve the desired outcomes.”



He advised the graduating class to heed to the values and principles acquired from the Institute and impact them positively to societal development.

The Senior Bishop charged the graduands to learn to adjust to the demands of new changes and equip themselves through research to cope with the effects of COVID-19.



Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector of GIMPA, advised the class not to rest on their oars but pursue higher education.



"Your degree is not the end of learning. Learning is a lifelong exercise."



He said the knowledge they had received was a foundation to equip themselves to achieve higher heights and urged them to support the Institute in rendering services to humanity and the nation.



The Rector said the Institute would soon run a Master of Laws programme. He announced that the Institute would celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021.