GIS confirms shooting of immigration officers by unknown assailants at Bawku

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

The Bawku Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has confirmed the attack and shooting of three Immigration officers.

The officers were off-duty and driving in a private car when they were shot by unknown assailants near the Bawku Police Station, at about 2015 hours on Monday, April 3, 2023.

They were rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

An official statement issued by Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, the Head of Public Affairs, GIS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the remaining two officers were responding to treatment.

“The Ghana Immigration Service Management condemns the dastardly attack in no uncertain terms and wishes to assure all officers and men that the Service will take the necessary measures to ensure their safety,” it said.

“Meanwhile, a high-powered delegation is scheduled to visit the Sector Command to review the security situation in relation to the operations of Immigration officers in the Command”.

The GIS, the Ghana Police Service and other agencies would collaborate to investigate and find the culprits of the attack, the statement said.

“The Service wishes to assure the public that its personnel are resolute and will continue to protect the borders against the infiltration of criminal elements.”

