GITFiC, VRA distribute 1,000 copies of the AfCFTA book to 13 senior high and technical schools in the Eastern Region

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: GITFiC

The Volta River Authority, after several correspondence, acquired and took delivery of 1,000 copies of our AfCFTA book in their quest to support our National and Continental Sensitization and Education of the AfCFTA through the Education System of Ghana.

In light of the 60th anniversary of the Volta River Authority and in collaboration with the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference – GITFiC, informed the general public on the latter’s support for a nationwide sensitization on the AfCFTA. This was contained in a press-release dated 8th May, 2023.

On 14th June 2023, a joint delegation including; Mr. Paul Seniagya (Director of Finance - VRA), Madam Tandy Chothia (Manager, Corporate Communications and Branding – VRA), Mr. Samuel Tettey (Director, Ghana Education Service – Lower Manya Krobo Municipality), Mr. Gerald Ekow Woode (Director, Research, Policy and Advocacy – GITFiC) among other dignitaries, meet with 13 Senior High Schools at VRA’s premises in Akuse, Eastern Region of Ghana for the distribution.

The schools includes; Adgyena Senior High Technical Schools, Anum Presby Senior High School, Akwamuman Senior High School, Boso Senior High School, Apeguso Senior High School, Krobo Girls Senior High School, Akro Senior High Technical School, Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School, Manya Krobo Senior High School, Yilo Krobo Senior High School, Klo-Agogo Senior High School, Asesewa Senior High School, Akosombo International School.

The books will be kept in the libraries of each school for rotational reading by all students. GITFiC remains steadfast in the pursuit of this endeavor as a supporting mechanism to the AfCFTA.





