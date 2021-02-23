GIZ Commissions programme office at Police Headquarters

GIZ commissioned the programme office at the Ghana Police Headquarters

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) together with Ghana Police Service has commissioned a programme office at the Ghana Police Headquarters here in Accra.

The collaboration between GIZ and the Ghana Police Service is to build and strengthen the police structures in selected partner African countries in Africa, on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office.



Ghana, alongside eight other African countries namely Benin, LA Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritania, and Senegal have been benefiting from GIZ international programme since 2008.



Representative of the German Embassy, First Secretary Ms. Andrea Grimm, and GIZ Ghana Country Director, Ms. Regina Bauerochse Barbosa cut the ribbon and unveiled the signage to signify the official opening of the Programmes Office.

Addressing the guests and the media after cutting the ribbon, Ms. Andrea Grimm remarked that, " security and development are mutually interdependent, there can be no development without security."



She added that: “today's opening is an important building block to further strengthen our cooperation, in which we work together on reforms, in the areas of training system, accountability, and community policing."



Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions, CP, Nathan Kofi Boakye who spoke on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh on the other hand thanked GIZ for contributing their quota in ensuring peace in the sub-Sharan region.