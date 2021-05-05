GJA Elections: Filing of nominations ends

Some nominees filing their nominations

Filing of nominations for various executive positions for the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) ended by the close of work on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Those who filed for the presidency are; Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor of Atinka Media Village, Mr Gayheart Mensah, a Media Consultant and Mr Dave Agbenu of the New Times Corporation.



Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), filed for the position of Vice President, while Mrs Audrey Dekalu, also of the GNA, filed for the position of Treasurer.



Others are: Mr Kofi Yeboah-General Secretary, Mr Akwasi Agyeman of the Multimedia Group-General Secretary, Ms Mary Mensah of the Graphic Communications Group Limited-Organising Secretary, Mr Dominic Hlordze of GBC, Organising Secretary and Mrs Rebecca Ekpe of GBC, and Caesar Abagali of Ghana News Agency, both for Public Affairs Officer

Mr Peter Agbeko, a member and Secretary of the GJA Elections Committee, received the nomination forms on behalf of the Committee and wished the aspirants good luck, while entreating them to prepare for vetting.



Nominations for the elections commenced on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The candidates promised to conduct their campaigns peacefully and transform the fortunes of the Association if voted into office.



Aspirants for regional positions also filed nominations in regions across the country.