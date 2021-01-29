GJA Secretary pens an emotional letter to African leaders

Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Western Regional Secretary of GJA

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Western Regional Secretary of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Zambaga Rufai Saminu has penned an emotional letter to African leaders.

Read below the full letter of the GJA Secretary:



Western Regional Secretary of GJA Zambaga Rufai Saminu writes.



A LETTER TO AFRICAN LEADERS------------



Dear continental leaders.



I am writing to you from my little corner here at Lagos town in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

My letter simple borders on the current situation of our continent which is still battling with issues of diseases, extreme poverty, lack of access to clean potable water and in some areas electricity.



In the midst of all these challenges, only blame game continues to play out because nobody wants to take responsibility.



My dear continental leaders,



I am sure you all remember that we were made to get out of traditional rule as Africans, because this was described by white supremacists as a primitive form of governance.



At the end, we got slave trade and eventually colonial form of governance followed up from them.



As if we were not satisfied, we then asked for liberation from the colonial masters and ultimately produced freedom fighters who were brave enough to stand up and be counted. They challenged the white supremacists and at the end rescued the continent.



The reason was simple, we wanted these freedom fighters as our leaders rather than our chiefs who were in charge of our affairs previously and subsequently gave in to the colonial masters respectively.

Unfortunately, we got the worse, as many of the freedom fighters ended up in office as dictators, using the powers offered them by the masses to abuse citizens, resources and succeeded in running down economies of countries in the African continent.



We later said no to the freedom fighters, and opted for military rulers, who came in with banger, hunger and anger.



They were boiling with new ideas and clamouring to change the paradigm in the interest of ordinary African people.



At the end, they failed woefully, though many of them ended up as democrats, and were eager to learn the rudiments of governance, but it was too late. In fact majority of them even ended up enriching themselves.



Here, mind you, Africa was once again angry, and decided to go back to the abandoned colonialism.



This time, not direct, but indirect, and christined the system created by same white supremacists as democracy.



This system, will allow an indirect rule and full implementation of colonial ideas at the blind side of the ordinary African leader and all the masses.

The introduction of this concept was unfortunately slightly different from the previous one, which was vividly practical and had allowed direct involvement of the colonial masters in our governance process.



The non involvement of the colonial masters in this case, therefore meant total freedom for the black population in the governance process.



The results today is glaring, we have freedom of everything. These includes freedom of indiscipline breeding communal clashes unconstitutional actions empowering corrupt leaders lawlessness keeping faith the evil ones, filth disturbing innocent citizens, corruption emboldened, disrespect dishonesty, and above all, freedom of violence, all competing for space in the continent.



This is just because, if you were a leader in the African continent, you dare not arrest those above the law, prosecute those above the courts, pull down illegal structures on water ways, pavements, deal with criminals in any African continent, else your administration will be greeted with serious demonstrations as a sign of freedom of expression for fighting the ills causing under-development.



Instead, the masses prefer the unworkable solutions, planted many years as systemic failures, all in the name of democracy.



Today, the average African is not only troubled, confused, and dejected, but worried about every day unfolding events, and the lack of hope contained in every chapter opened due to failed leadership caused by no one, but all of us.



To this end, kindly help me in answering these questions my dear continental leaders.

Was traditional rulers better or colonial rulers?



How about our freedom fighters, military rulers, and lately you our democratic rulers, be honest to yourselves and provide reasonable answers, who has caused the downfall of Mother Africa?



In my next letter, I will tell you why in my view our continent is struggling.



Your continental reporter.



Thank you!

