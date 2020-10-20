GJA announces winners for 25th GJA Awards

Affail Monney, President of the GJA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Monday announced winners for its 25th GJA awards slated for October 24, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The event, on the theme: "COVID-19 and credible presidential and parliamentary elections: The media factor" is to celebrate journalists who submitted quality entries to the competition and distinguished themselves in the professional practice.



Mrs Betty Apau-Oppon, Chairperson of the Awards Committee, said the awards was to identify and celebrate journalists who had distinguished themselves in 2019, as well as those who were outstanding in 2020 in reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said this year the GJA Secretariat received 625 hard and 75 online entries.



"Some entries did not have names and media houses and were not signed by their editors. Some journalists submitted more entries than required and therefore flouted the rules of the competition. Some entries were found to be shoddy and did not meet journalistic standards," she added.



She said winners of the competitive awards are Seth Bokpe, Rebbeca Kwei, Gabriel Ahiabor, Emmanuel Edu Gyamera, Mohammed Fugu, Timothy Ngnenbe, Moses Dotse Akloboto, Biiya Mukusah Ali and Henkin Adjase Kodjoe, all of the Daily Graphic.



Others are Peggy Ama Donkor, Beatrice Senadju, and Oforiwaa Darko, of GTV, Wendy Atswei Laryea, Zoe Anita Odei, Alfred Akrofi Ocansey, Josephine Antwi Adjei, and Serah Apenkroh Parku of TV3, Anthony Adongo Apubeo, Ceasar Abagali, Albert Oppong Ansah and Prosper Koworsor of the GNA.

The rest are Kwame Anum, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Kojo Mensah Aboroampa, and Samuel Alfred Amoh all of Adom TV, David Andoh of Myjoyonline, Kingsley Komla Adom, Albert Sore, and Nancy Dzradosi, Prince Appiah of Joy News, John Vigar, Adade Akapuleg, and Raissa Sambou of Ghanaian Times, Alberto Mario Noretti of Spectator, Nabil Ahmed Rufai of GH One, Regina Asamoah of Atinka TV and Linda Tenya Ayettey of Daily Guide.



The non-competitive awardees are; Albert Futukpor, Eric Amoh and Beatrice Asamani Savage of the GNA, Ama Sarpong Kumakuma, Dickson Tweneboah Kodua, Efua Mensah, and Jojo Agyare of UTV, Portia Gabor and Joseph Armstrong of TV3, Emefa Paul of Joy News, Benard Avle of Citi Fm and TV, and Emmanuel Quaye of Daily Graphic.



The rest are Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Ebo Quansah, Alhaji Abdul Raman Gomda, Dave Agbenu, Kobby Asmah, Justice Mingle, Patience Adjaye Larte, Daniel Nii Dodoo Amoo, Edwin Yaw Appiah, Pelvis Atsu Kuadey, Robert Tetteh, Ibrahim Kwarteng, and Sampson Lardi Ayenini.



Mrs Apau-Oppon said Media houses to be awarded also include GTV, Metro TV, TV3, Joy News, UTV, GNA GHONE, Atinka TV, Asempa FM, Peace FM, Citi TV, TV Africa, Twin City Radio, Space FM, Classic FM, Lorlornyo FM, Akyemansa FM, Radio Tamale, Beyond FM Obonu FM, ATL FM and Nhyir FM.



Mr Affail Monney, President of the GJA, congratulated the awardees for excelling from a “pack of journalists” many of whom all stood the chance of winning.