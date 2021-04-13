GJA calls for nominations for national elections

President of GJA, Mr. Affail Monney

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for the next GJA national elections.

A statement signed by the GJA Elections Committee, Mr Osei Kwadwo Adow on 12 April 2021 noted that the nominations for interested candidates to contest elections will be opened from Tuesday, 13 April 2021 to 12 April 2021.



The various slots available include national executive and regional executive portfolios.

The national executive portfolios are president, vice president, general secretary, organising secretary, treasurer, and public affairs officer.



The regional executive portfolios are regional chairperson and other GJA regional or branch positions.