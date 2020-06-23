General News

GJA calls on Journalists to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols

The vice president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, on Monday, called journalists to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and precautions to protect themselves as they discharge their needful duties.

She said the disease was real and it was no respecter of persons and advise the media to always ensure that their safety was paramount.



“It is unfortunate some journalists have tested positive and we pray for their speedy recovery.



Mrs Asante-Agyei made the call when Saham Life Insurance a member of the Sanlam Group donated preventive items to the Association to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company donated 1,500 pieces of branded nose masks and 52 boxes of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the Association.



The GJA Vice President said reporters should cultivate the habit of sanitizing their gadgets very often because they were mediums through which the virus could be transmitted.



“As conveys of the news and educating the public on the preventive measures, we should also protect ourselves to live to tell the story”, she added.

She said the life of every journalist was needed as the country fights to control the spread of the virus, so please keep safe to discharge your duties as expected of you”.



She called on corporate organisations to donate to the Association to help journalists across the country to keep safe as they fight in the frontline against the virus.



Mr Kingson Moses Amegavi, Head of Retail, Saham Life Insurance said journalists in the discharge of their duties were equally exposed to the virus and needed the support to keep safe.



He said their mandate as an insurance service provider was to save lives and was convinced that the items would protect journalists as they report and educate the populace.



Mr Amegavi said the company’s support would go a long way to protect journalists in the line of duty as they cover COVID-19 pandemic related stories and engage the public to fish for news.

