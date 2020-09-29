GJA cautions against sensationalism, irredentism and chaos

GJA President, Rolland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has cautioned journalists not to promote sensationalism, irredentism and chaos.

It said while respecting the rights of Ghanaians to express their inalienable rights and legitimate concerns, the media must be mindful of the constitutional order and desist from reportage that undermines the sovereignty of Ghana and threatens security as the December elections approaches



In a press release signed by Mr. Rolland Affail Monney, President of the association and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday, said media coverage and analysis of acts of criminality by the Homeland Study group should not promote sensationalism and irredentism.



“The GJA is aware that there are historic antecedents to the current agitations that stem from the 1956 United Nations plebiscite which created a unitary Ghana,” it said.

It said as far as the GJA is concerned , apart from the 16 recognized regions that constitute the republic of Ghana, namely ; Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Bono East, Ahafo, Central, Eastern , Greater Accra, Northern , Savannah , North East, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Western and Western North, there is no part of Ghana called Western Togoland.



It urged the leadership of the various political parties and stakeholders to cooperate and facilitate a resolution to the agitation.