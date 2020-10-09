GJA condemns arrest of Whatsup Newspaper editor

Editor-in-Chief of Whatsup newspaper, David Tamakloe

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has expressed intense dissatisfaction over the recent arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Whatsup newspaper, David Tamakloe who doubles as the Vice President of Private Newspapers Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

According to the GJA, Mr Tamakloe’s arrest by the Ghana Police Service over the publication of false news is an affront to the constitution and the democratic principles practised in the country.



In a press statement released by the GJA, the president of the Association, Roland Affail Monney noted that instead of arresting the Mr Tamakloe, the Police could have used the appropriate channels to address the issue.



He further explained that persons who find David Tamakloe and his outfit’s work unpleasant or unsatisfactory must report him to the National Media Commission – responsible for carrying out registrations, regulation and monitoring the activities of media outlets in the country.



Part of the GJA’s statement dated, October 8, 2020, read; “The 1992 constitution guarantees freedom of expression and creates avenues for persons who feel aggrieved by any media content to complain to the National Media Commission (NMC).”



“To the extent that Mr. Tamakloe’s arrest relates to his journalistic work, the GJA believes the police action is unconstitutional and undermines the values of our democracy,” it continued.

The GJA further remarked that it will follow keenly, the fallouts from the case to ensure that justice is indeed served to deserving parties.



“The GJA will continue to follow, with all-consuming attention, these disturbing developments until justice is expeditiously served to assuage the concerns ignited by the circumstances and timing of Mr. Tamakloe’s arrest and prosecution,” it stated.



David Tamakloe was picked up by the police after a warrant was obtained from the New Edubiase Circuit Court to arrest him for failing to honour a police invitation.



According to sources, Mr Tamakloe’s arrest was in relation to a story published on his platform which sought to suggest that some minority groups in New Edubiase including Ewes and Northerners were been targeted by the government during the period of voters registration.



