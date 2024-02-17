GJA congratulates Fatimatu Abubakar on her appointment

Fatimatu Abubakar appointed information minister

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has welcomed the appointment of Fatimatu Abubakar as information minister

The GJA has congratulated her on the elevation from deputy minister to a substantive minister portfolio.



Having worked closely with her as deputy minister, the association in a statement said it strongly believes she has acquainted herself with the various problems and prospects in the media industry and can now lead in addressing the challenges and contribute to a more vibrant media landscape.



“It is our prayer that her dedication and expertise will surely contribute to the unhindered flow of information between the government and the citizenry where the media serves as the bridge. We look forward to an open and transparent, non-propagandist communication of government programmes and activities to the people,” the statement said.



It advised the minister-designate to prioritise the protection of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.



“Safeguarding journalists' ability to report without fear is crucial for a healthy democracy. Your dedication to upholding these values will be instrumental in fostering transparency and accountability within our society,” it added.



The GJA noted that it had a great working relationship with the outgoing Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and wishes to have same and more with Abubakar at the helm of affairs.

The Association used the opportunity to register its deep concern about the recent attacks on journalists as we inch towards election 2024.



It emphasised that the safety and well-being of journalists are fundamental to the functioning of a free and democratic society and these attacks not only threaten the individuals involved but also undermine the principles of freedom of the press and freedom of expression.



The statement urged Ms Abubakar to take swift and decisive action to ensure the protection of journalists and to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable.



“It is imperative that we create an environment where journalists can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation,” noted the statement.



The GJA also expressed worry over the issue of misinformation, discrimination, and mal-information within the society and urged Ms Abubakar to prioritize initiatives aimed at combating misinformation, promoting media literacy, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect.