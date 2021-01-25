GJA eulogizes Rawlings for contributions to Ghana's democracy

Affail Monney, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has eulogized late former President Jerry John Rawlings for his contributions towards Ghana's democratic dispensation.

He said the former President was the architect of the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana, which had endured for over two decades, and needed high commendation.



Mr Monney said this in Accra in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the day-two of the four-day state funeral for the former President.



He also extolled the late former President for laying a solid foundation for Ghana's press freedom; adding that Ghana was one of the nations on the African continent with a vibrant and a free press.

The GJA President said democracy was a process and not a destination, and that the GJA expected the media community to continue to champion the course of probity and accountability and the course of freedom and justice.



Mr Monney also appealed to the media to champion the course of the poor and the vulnerable in society, as championed by the late former President Rawlings.