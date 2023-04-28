0
Menu
News

GJA in the Volta and Oti Region to mark this year's World Press Freedom Day in Ho

GIJ Volta Region A file photo

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Volta and Oti Region are set to celebrate this year's World Press Freedom Day celebration in Ho.

In a statement issued by the Regional Secretary of the association, Frederick Doudu Takyi on Wednesday said the celebration will be held for two days that is, from May 1 to 3, 2023.

This year's global theme is "Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights".

However, in Ghana, the GJA has contextualized the theme as, ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights towards Ghana’s Development".

Frederick said, "As media professionals, we understand the significance of this celebration in promoting the importance of press freedom in society. This year's event is particularly special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the global event".

He noted that a football match between members of the association and staff of the Volta Regional Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be held on Monday and on Wednesday and a symposium and freedom of expression dialogue will be held at the Ho municipal assembly hall.

The symposium will be chaired by the Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Divine Bosson, while the Regional Director for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Emmanuel Kpatsi, Esq. will deliver a keynote address.

Members of the association are expected to have a thorough discussion on the theme and take home lessons from the discussions.

Chairman of the association, Emmanuel Agbaxode urged media practitioners in the two regions to show enthusiasm in the celebration.

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho