GJA president commiserates with family of Wofa KK

The GJA President signing a book of condolences in memory of Wofa KK

Source: Petit Michael, Contributor

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, led a delegation to the residence of late Kwabena Kwakye (Wofa KK) to commiserate with the family.

In a brief remark, the GJA president expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of unflinching support from the association during the one week celebration, slated for March 9, 2024, and during the main funeral.



“I want to on behalf of the GJA, express our heartfelt condolences to you the family, especially the widow and the children. I know it’s very difficult for you to come to terms with this but God knows better,,” he stated.



He described the late Kwabena Kwakye as a media colossus who has contributed massively to the deepening of Ghana’s democracy.



He said the late Oman FM director of radio will be fondly remembered for his passionate political analysis and his desire to speak the truth at all times.



“I’ve known Kwabena for many years now and I can say that he stood for the truth.

“I remember anytime the GJA takes a decision and he supports it, he would send a thumbs up through WhatsApp message, but when you see his call then know that he has divergent views. That’s the kind of person we are talking about. He is one of a kind,” the GJA president emphasized.



The family, on their part, thanked the GJA 0resident and his delegation for taking time off their busy schedules to come mourn with them.



The delegation earlier visited Oman FM, the work place of the deceased, to commiserate with the management and their staff.



At Kencity media (Oman FM), the GJA president said the passing of their staff is a big blow to the media fraternity, hence the need for the GJA to come commiserate with them.



He again assured management of GJA’s commitment to play vital roles as far as the one week commemoration and the funeral are concerned.

The GJA president later seized the occasion to advise journalists to value their health by always going for periodic check-ups, adding that many journalists have died as a result of poor health conditions.



“You need to be healthy and live to tell the story,” Dwumfour advised.



Albert Dwumfour was accompanied by the Vice President of the GJA, Madam Linda Asante Adjei; the Public Affairs Officer, Rebecca Ekpe; and the Executive Secretary to the GJA President, Efo Mawugbe Petit.



