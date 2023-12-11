GJA president pays surprise visit to parliamentary press corps

President of GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, with Felix Nyaba of expressnewsghana

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, made a surprise visit to the parliament press corps today, December 11, to express appreciation for their dedicated efforts and commend them for their excellent work.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, who assumed the GJA presidency in June 2022, has been dedicated to enhancing working conditions and improving the overall conditions of service for journalists.



His visit to parliament reflects his commitment to engaging with journalists directly.



“This is one of the numerous visits; this is not the first and it won't be the last. We promised that upon assumption, we are going to work together with journalists and press corps to make sure they get what is due to them, and work is discharged in an enabling environment. We came here on a working day to see how they are being catered for," Dwumfour stated during his visit.



He further encouraged the executives of the parliamentary press corps to ensure their members enroll on the GJA, emphasizing the benefits of scholarships, capacity-building workshops, and other opportunities aimed at enriching their skills.

Dwumfour, a media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies, emerged victorious in the GJA presidential election, triumphing over notable competitors such as the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu, and Communications Consultant Gayhart Mensah.



NAY/AE