GJA regional chairman urges NASPA executives to serve with humility

Hhgvtft The chairman in a group photo with some executives

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta and Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has appealed to the newly elected executives of the Akatsi South Chapter of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) to be humble in the discharge of their duties.

“See your colleagues as one of you and do not lord over them. This must be your humble beginning.”

Agbaxode made the appeal in a short address while swearing in the new executives during a meeting of the new National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel, who have been posted to the area.

The election of the new executives saw Philip Nunekpeku emerge as the new NASPA President, Denyo Richard Kofi as Vice, and Amematey Etsey Brightus as Financial Secretary.

The rest are Bridget Sorkpah, Secretary, Selorm Kwame Horsu, Organising Secretary, and Joyce Adjabeng, Women’s Commissioner.

The election, which registered over 50 personnel in attendance as well as the outgoing executives, went peacefully.

The new executives, after swearing the oath of allegiance, pledged to offer an all-inclusive administration to members in the Municipality.

Nunekpeku said his team would bring innovative ideas to bear to prepare the personnel for future tasks and opportunities.

The National Service Scheme provides newly qualified graduates with the opportunity to have practical exposure on the job, both in the public and private sectors, as part of their civic responsibility to the State.

