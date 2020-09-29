GJA signs MoU with Nuclear Power Ghana to promote reportage on nuclear energy

GJA President, Rolland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuclear Power Ghana to train media practitioners in energy reportage with special focus on nuclear energy.

The MoU will encourage Journalists to redirect focus on educating the public on nuclear energy, thereby improving our industrial and economic growth and make Ghana the “energy hub”.



Speaking at the event, the GJA President, Rolland Affail Monney noted that as the world battles Covid-19 and its related issues, the unrelenting efforts to escape energy shortages, reduce greenhouse gas emissions as climate change impacts on natural and human systems are some of the challenges that cannot be ignored.



He stated that the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, as well as the responsibility to do so safely and securely, makes the topic of Nuclear Power inescapable.



“The Volta River Authority, Ghana Grid Company and Bui Power Authority-our key energy institutions, have been primary drivers of Ghana’s socioeconomic development and will continue with the support of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to play central role in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially SDG7 Which underlines the need to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all in the future,” he said.



However, Affail Monney said the energy system will need to be profoundly transformed in the next decade as Ghana works towards “sor, sor” to accelerate our industrial development and in the long-term towards the elimination of “dum. dum.dum.sor”.



“The GJA is very excited at today’s landmark collaboration on how our power, as media, can champion public information and ownership of our country’s efforts at energy security, industrial development and sustainability,” he stated.

The GJA President added that,“We are confident, that the hope expressed by our nuclear scientists and energy experts who are leading Ghana’s efforts to re-activate the country’s long held vision of using nuclear technology for power generation would be a success. These efforts, we believe would accelerate our industrial and economic growth and make Ghana the “Energy Hub” in the sub-region.”



He observed that environmental demands and the need for energy security remain in tension, adding therefore that, “As a professional body, we are committed to the promotion of clean, sustainable technologies and efforts that assist us as a nation to overcome the many difficulties that stand between today and a future with global energy security.”



Affail Monney recallED the words of our first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at the launch of the Atomic Project on November 25, 1964, quoting that, “We have been compelled to enter the field of atomic energy because this already promises to yield the greatest economic source of power since the beginning of man. Our success in this field would enable us to solve the many-sided problems which face us in all the spheres of our development in Ghana and in Africa”.



He therefore reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to good public information dissemination and discourse to promote ideas, scientific and engineering technologies, social and economic efforts that offsets our energy poverty and vanquished un-sustained energy security activities.



“As committed, objective professionals, we wield the power to the minds, hearts and activities of our people. It is, therefore, our noble duty to collaborate with you, the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organization (GNPPO) and Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), to provide a holistic framework for media relations and management of information in support of the implementation of Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme and Project and also guide our people to make informed and excellent energy choices for domestic and industrial development,” he added.