GJA will continue to explore opportunities to enhance capacity of members- Prez

GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Albert Dwumfour has reiterated that the association is highly committed to the promotion of professionalism by both practicing and trainee journalists.

“We will continue to initiate programmes and explore opportunities for the professional development of members. And as we make such effort, we also encourage our members to live above reproach and always maintain high professional standards,” he said



Mr Dwumfour was speaking at the launch of GJA Campus Chapter at the University Of Education, Winneba last Friday. The theme for the occasion was ‘Professionalism in Journalism – The Role of the Ghana Journalists Association



“As journalists, our first obligation is to the truth and our first loyalty is to the citizens. It is only through good journalism that we can solve our societal problems. Therefore, the GJA will strive to empower its members to be independent, free and bold to serve the interest of citizens for our common good. It will also encourage professionalism and all times and push for zero tolerance for misinformation, fake news, misrepresentations, exaggerations, and stories that promote prejudices, misconceptions, hatred, violent conflicts, and defamation” he said

According to him, journalism thrives on credibility, and young media professionals must practice the profession with integrity.



“As we all know, journalism thrives on credibility, and to be considered a professional, a member of the media must possess the following characteristics: Integrity, upholding the ethics of journalism, Objectivity, Accuracy, Promoting development, and the need to upgrade oneself. The GJA always encourages young journalists to read more books and do more research to enrich their stories, features, documentaries, and general content,”



GA