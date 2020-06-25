Regional News

GLA urges public to take advantage of Digital Library App

Mr Aaron Kuwornu, Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), has urged people in the Region to take advantage of the Ghana Library’s Digital Library Application (App) as an alternative to accessing all its services.

This, he said would help them to access information and other services from the GLA, especially amid the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.



Mr Kuwornu made the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.



The GLA Digital Library App, created in 2019, seeks to provide access to e-Books, audiobooks and educational videos made available on Android and IOS.



The App offers a collection of free content of over 5,000 titles as well as e-books comprising both fiction and non-fiction.



The government in response to COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closed down all educational institutions including the GLA.

Mr Kuwornu, who also doubles as the Regional Director for the Savanna and North East Region said: “the App offers a collection of free GES curriculum e-books, tutorial videos and audiobooks from Kindergarten to Senior High School/TVET and also fiction and non-fiction books to suit the general public”.



He added that the GLA had declared 2020 a year of learning and encouraged students including children, who were still at home to make good use of the App to read and learn.



The App could be downloaded through playstore or app store and he noted that “the App is reliable and easily accessible and only requires the use of internet data and an email or phone number in place of library cards for registration”.



“Parents can also assist their wards by using their own emails or creating emails for their children to access the needed material for their children to learn,” he said.



Mr Kuwornu commended government for providing the regional office with a 4X4 pick up among others and appealed for more.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.