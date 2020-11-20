GMA advises govt to restock medical facilities as coronavirus cases shoot up

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said it has not encountered any shortage of medical supplies as health workers continue to battle the COVID-19 disease.

Vice President of the GMA, Dr Frank Serebour, speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said, they have not received complaints from any of the facilities of shortage.



He, however, asked the government to restock the various treatment centres as our cases shoot up.



He commended the health workers for their dedication despite the fatigue and tiredness they sometimes encounter.



He opined the commitment of the health workers is not in doubt.



He added, “We have the logistics. I have not received any complaints about the shortage. We are okay for now. But as the cases keep increasing... the government must focus on the health centres to ensure that they have enough logistics to work with.”

He advised Ghanaians not to allow the virus to infect them by protecting themselves.



People who have recovered can also be reinfected and so, they have to protect themselves, he said.







