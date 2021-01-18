GMA calls on health workers to volunteer at COVID-19 treatment centres

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on health workers to volunteer to work in COVID-19 treatment centres across the country to ensure that COVID-19 situations at these centres are brought under control.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, President of the Association, Frank Ankobea, sent a message to all health workers when he said: “We will appeal to the health workers that they should volunteer so that we can continue to work at the treatment centres”.



He noted that, thankfully, the Government had ensured that all existing centres have been activated and as such the COVID-19 cases at these centres will not be overwhelming as earlier on anticipated.



Meanwhile, Frank Ankobea has appealed to the Government to provide more PPEs for health workers to ensure their safety.

“Some of the PPEs are available to start with, but as the numbers increase, PPEs are consumables and we consume more. So as Oliver Twist, we can only ask for more so that when the cases come up, we are not overwhelmed. We are only asking Government that it provides more of the PPEs”, he added.



In his 22nd address to the nation on measures against COVID-19, President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that “Government is reactivating available treatment and isolation facilities across the country in anticipation of any further increase in infections”.



“The provision of adequate medicines, equipment, and personal protective equipment to enable health workers attend to homebased patients is bein effected”, the President added.