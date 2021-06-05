GNACOPS graduates 1st batch of pre-tertiary education leadership program

Director for Pre-tertiary Directorate at the Ministry of Education, Richard Baffour Awuah

The leadership of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) with support from the Ministry of Education on June 3, 2021 graduated the first batch of Pre-tertiary Education Leadership Program in Accra.

The exercise which was aimed at imbibing in trainees the legal understanding of the operations of private schools in the country.



The event was honoured by the Director for Pre-tertiary Directorate at the Ministry of Education, Mr Richard Baffour Awuah and some representatives from the National Teaching Council (NTC), the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and non-governmental organisations.



In his welcoming address, the Board Chairman of GNACOPS, Mr Steve Revss thanked the various players in the education sector for honouring the programme to graduate the first batch of people who would promulgated the good work of private school council in the country and make their activities visible.



Addressing the media, the Executive Director of GNACOPS, Mr Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah said the goal of the course is to restore and bring back the image of private education into the limelight.



He said private is one of the bedrock for which education the trive and for that matter there is the need for public recognition devoid of intimidation.



"We are again by this means seeking the both government and non governmental agencies support for quality assured education delivery," he stated.

According to the Executive Director, the maiden edition of the program has been successfully completed and seeks to open doors for many more to be enlightened to help improve the role of Private Education Delivery in Ghana.



Speaking on behalf of the entire Ministry of Education, Mr Richard Baffour Awuah, commended the Council for initiative taken to help strengthen Education in Ghana.



Mr Baffour assured the ministry' collaboration and support to ensure quality delivery of education in the private schools.



The Pre-tertiary director further disclosed that the ministry and its agencies ie NTC and NaCCA have approved the content and the structure of the Pre-tertiary Education Leadership Programme which seeks also to broaden the understanding of private education in the 21st Century.



He therefore charged all private schools to commit to taking part of the program enrolled by the Council.



Some graduands expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Council for the eye opener.