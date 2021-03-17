GNAT demands national audit of basic school textbooks

File Photo of some approved textbooks

General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah has charged authorities to undertake a national audit of all textbooks published for use in basic schools.

The Association believes this audit will promote the production of up to standard books and rid the system of unwholesome ones which seek to create disunity in the country



“We need a national audit on all textbooks published for students on the market now. With all textbooks being audited, unwholesome ones will be taken from the market and ensure national cohesion”, he stated.



Thomas made this comment after controversial textbooks promoting stereotypical comments about Ewes surfaced on the Ghanaian market.



This subsequently sparked criticism on social media from some Ghanaians, particularly Ewes.



The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) however says these books were not approved and have asked publishers to withdraw the books from the market but GNAT suspects otherwise.

The General Secretary of GNAT speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun stated that if this audit is not undertaken, Ghana’s democracy will be threatened.



Charging the National Security apparatus to investigate how these books got to the market, Thomas said, “We have invested so much into our democracy and we cannot allow such books to destroy our country. We need to act quickly, address such issues, and prevent future problems”.



In these books and others discovered on social media, the authors made inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups which are deemed unfortunate and distasteful and contradicts NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines.



The said books which are not listed on the Council’s website among other approved books for academic work described Ewes as inward-looking and forgiving to their tribesmen.