GNAT lauds government for educational infrastructure development

File Photo: GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has commended government for making positive strides in developing the country's educational infrastructure.

Mr Peter Tetteh Korda, the Public Relations Officer, GNAT, said the move would help accommodate the increased enrollment of Free Senior High School (SHS) students and address challenges of the double track system.



He urged government to complete the rest of the projects to aid effective and efficient teaching and learning.



Government, in the Budget Statement presented to Parliament on Friday by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said it had completed 539 out of 1,119 SHS infrastructure projects.



It has also completed 28 Community Day SHSs (E-Blocks) under the Secondary Education Improvement Programme and invested a large number of resources to increase access, expand infrastructure and improve the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



Mr Korda, reacting to those infrastructure projects, said a serene environment for learning was critical in preparing the psyche of students to achieve their goals.



He commended government for absorbing the registration fee of more than 400,000 candidates from public Junior High Schools in 2021, saying it would alleviate the financial burden on parents.

The COVID-19 safety protocols and the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the Government, he said, had helped contain the virus across educational institutions.



He expressed concern over the delay regarding the operations of the school feeding programme.



Mr Korda suggested to government through the buffer stock to partner with the heads of the educational institutions to address the challenges in the feeding programme.



Highlights of the Budget Statement include the completion of 195 basic education projects in 2020 to expand infrastructure for all children.



Also is the payment of more than GH¢171.24 million for the first and second semesters of the 2020/2021 academic year to make Colleges of Education freely accessible to all eligible students.



Others are the procurement and distribution of 840 pickup trucks and 350 buses for the effective administration of schools and the distribution of 2,000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to enhance monitoring.