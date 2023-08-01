GNAT supports re-introduction of Corporal punishment in schools

File photo

The Adisadel College assault case has reignited calls for the introduction of corporal punishment in schools. Over the last two weeks, Adisadel College, Labone SHS and other Senior High Schools have been in the news for incidents of indiscipline.

In 2019, the Ghana Education Service declared a ban on all forms of corporal punishment and instructed all pre-tertiary schools to adopt the “Positive Discipline Toolkit”.



However, a section of the public has raised an issue with this, citing the GES decision for the growing indiscipline in schools.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, has repeated its call for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools and stated that this must go with empowering teachers.



Thomas Musah who is the General Secretary of GNAT added his voice to calls to re-introduce Corporal punishment in Schools to instill discipline.