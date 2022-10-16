0
GNAT urges BECE candidates not to indulge in exams malpractices

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has asked students set to write their 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) not to indulge in examination malpractices.

In a press statement, GNAT indicated that this will save students from unforeseen embarrassment, trauma and anxiety.

“We are hopeful you will justify the investment and the trust reposed in you at this moment to make your nation, teachers, parents, yourself and all stakeholders proud.

“We encourage you all not to indulge in examination malpractice to save yourself from unforeseen embarrassments, trauma and anxiety.”

GNAT also urged all the invigilators to be vigilant during this period.

“We are also hopeful that the invigilators would not condone exam malpractices and also make the exams hitch-free.”

