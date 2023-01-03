GNFS caution public over indiscriminate burning of rubbish

A burning bush

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public to refrain from burning rubbish indiscriminately during the harmattan season.

According to the service, nonselective flaming of backyard debris increases the risk of major fire outbreaks, especially in dry seasons.



Head of Public Affairs for GNFS, ACFO Timothy Osafo Afum made the appeal on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show, "Nyansapo", ACFO Afum said it was highly inadvisable to burn waste at homes as it can create fire disasters and exacerbate breathing difficulties for neighbors.



"People who have accumulated garden or home waste are being reminded that burning them can lead to serious fatalities and so we are urging them to rather find a more appealing way to dispose of their waste materials".



"The service request that residents refrain from garden bonfires, due to the increased fire risk that it can create ".

Call Fire Officers on Time



ACFO Timothy Osafo Afum however appealed to the public to swiftly inform and engage firefighters whenever there is an outbreak.



He admonished all to first call fire emergency numbers to aver major disasters that could lead to loss of lives and properties.



"What we have realized is that many individuals tried to douse off fire themselves, leading to serious problems, we sometimes reach the scenes and the fires had already ravaged the area"