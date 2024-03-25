GNPC CEO, Eugene Arhin break ground for astroturf facility in Awutu Senya West

According to Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, the project will help the youth improve on their skills

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, together with the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya Constituency, Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, have broken ground for the construction of a modern artificial football pitch at the Senya DA Basic School Park in Awutu Senya West in the Central Region.

In an effort that goes beyond mere philanthropy, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah highlighted GNPC’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to youth development.



By transforming bare spaces into standardized, contemporary pitches, GNPC aims to provide the youth with enhanced opportunities to refine their skills and compete on a global scale. This initiative seeks to elevate the prospects of individuals, families, and the nation as a whole.



The project, which includes an inner perimeter fence and floodlights, was initiated following a collaborative plea from Nenyi Kwaku Komitey III, the President of Awutu Senya Traditional Council, and Eugene Kofi Bentum Arhin, acting on behalf of the community.



This partnership showcases GNPC’s comprehensive support for all 16 regions of Ghana, exemplifying the corporation’s dedication to fostering positive change through sports development.

At the ceremony to hand over the site plan to the contractor, Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to the Central Region.



He highlighted the significant impact demonstrated by the allocation of over 2000 scholarships to students from the region and the recent renovation of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.



Expressing their gratitude, Nenyi Komitey III thanked GNPC for heeding their call for assistance and assured the corporation of the community’s support in ensuring the successful completion and management of the project.



With an estimated completion time of four months, this project stands as a testament to GNPC’s dedication to fostering youth development and driving positive change through sports.