GNPC Foundation-UG scholars donate to Okantah Presbyterian Basic School

Some mono desks donated to the school

Source: Joseph Darko Mintah, Contributor

On Friday, October 22, 2022, cohort 1 and 2 scholars of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) at the University of Ghana donated furniture and other educational materials to the Okantah Presbyterian Basic School situated at Odumase, a suburb of Kibi in the eastern region, in fulfilment of the group’s social responsibility to the community.

The items donated were mono desks, formica boards, exercise books, pens, pencils, whiteboard markers and cleaners, team-set football jerseys, and a printer.



A short presentation ceremony was attended by Nana Owusu, the chief of Okantah; Hon. Benjamin Awuku, the assembly member; Mr John Asare, the chaplain and sports secretary; Elder Alex Tetteh, an elder at Okantah-Aposs; staff of the school and members of the community.



Joseph Darko Mintah, leader of the scholars, said the group is driven by GNPC Foundation’s “impacting lives” agenda to also contribute their quota to society’s development. He said the materials are expected to motivate and facilitate effective teaching and learning.



Other members of the group present were Denise Addo, Grace Owusu, Saidu Usman and Haruna Annang Marnah.

Thanking the group, the chief of Okantah, Nana Owusu, praised the attitude of the scholars and described their gesture as worthy of emulation. He also charged the school to take good care of the items and encouraged the pupils to study hard in school.



He further advised parents to help and ensure that their wards take schooling seriously and guide them on their career journeys.



The Headteacher, Mr Ankomah Evans, alongside Hon. Benjamin Awuku, the assembly member received the items on behalf of the school.



Mr. Ankomah expressed his gratitude to the group and assured that the items will put to good use. “This is a novelty experience for us as this marks the first time the school has been supported in this way. We are motivated by this to do our best in helping our pupils grow academically,” he said.