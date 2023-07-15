GNPC Foundation awards 1500 scholarship to selected tertiary students in 2023

Dr Dominic Eduah with the beneficiaries

Source: Isaac Bediako Justice, Contributor

The management of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation (GNPC Foundation) has awarded about 1500 students scholarships across the country to study various tertiary degrees and PhD programs of interest.

In 2023 alone about 2500 students applied for the scholarship however, after screening their documents and background check 1500 were considered for the scholarship.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) students were awarded 321 scholarships.



The management of GNPC foundation responsible for leading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) this week paid a working visit to the management of KNUST.



The team also met about 321 new scholarship awardees on KNUST campus and briefed them on the scholarship package for each awardees depending on the programs each student is studying.



Some of the awardees are entitled to six, seven, and 8 thousand cedis each, every academic year which will cater for their fees, and accommodation among others.



“ I’m happy that after engaging them on campus there are befitting students who have gotten the scholarship. This year we had over 25,000 students applying online for the GNPC scholarship. We took them through the process and ended up awarding 1500 of them. Here on KNUST campus 321 students were fortunate to get the scholarship. So far…since 2018 we have awarded over 1000 students GNPC scholarships on KNUST campus alone. So KNUST is very prime in everything that we do because of the nature of the training they give to the students, especially the sciences.

"So they seem to get a huge number any time they embark on this exercise. We are looking forward to seeing very ambitious students realizing their dreams in order to change the very community and homes we picked them from. This is a scholarship for the needy ones. They change their story and it economically affects their homes, even the communities they come from. We hope to do more ’’ he assured.



He encouraged the awardees to take full advantage of scholarships awarded to them to accomplish their educational objectives.



“What I can finally say is for them to take great advantage of this offer 25000 people applied and if you are fortunate to have been selected you should see yourself doing what is needful going beyond the box to ensure you achieve greatness that’s what I have to share with the awardees. Because if you don’t do that it means the opportunity is wasted. We hope that they will listen as we keep engaging them to do what’s needful’’ he pleaded.



Success Peters, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, commended GNPC Foundation for supporting their education needs.



“We would like to express our gratitude to the GNPC foundation for this tremendous opportunity to support our tertiary education in KNUST. We all have touching stories. It wasn't going to be easy for us if they had not intervened to support us. We were always thinking about expenditure on accommodation, feeding, academic fees and what we feel our family can do and cannot do. But thanks to the GNPC Foundation we are standing here today and can confidently say we can make it and graduate from KNUST. We promise with this scholarship contract we hold upstanding performance in academic’’ he promised.