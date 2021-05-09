GNPC Foundation commission's 6-unit classroom block at Sefwi-Asawinso SHS

The 6-unit classroom block

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation has commissioned a newly constructed six-unit classroom block at Asawinso Senior High School (ASEC) in the Western North Region.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, said the Foundation aimed to continually improve infrastructure in education, health, sports and other programmes for positive social impact.



“In the last five years, we have impacted more than 10 million lives of Ghanaians through our projects, which fall under Education and Training, Economic Empowerment and Social Amenities."



He said the Six-Unit classroom was one of the several projects provided by the Foundation to many second cycle institutions across the country, which formed part of the Foundation’s agenda to improve teaching and learning in the education sector.



“We currently have projects in all the 16 Regions of Ghana,’’ he said.



The Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Louis Agyapong, thanked the GNPC Foundation’s developmental efforts, not in the Sefwi- Asawinso area alone but the entire nation.

He appealed to the Foundation to construct an Ultra – Modern Astroturf in the Municipality.



The Sefwi -Wiawso Municipal Director of Education, Mr Abraham Flecture, said access to quality education demanded good infrastructure and commended the Foundation for contributions to good education and social change.



He charged the school authorities to properly maintain the classrooms to prolong the longevity of the facility.



The Headmaster of the school, Mr Nathaniel Nana Amoh Amankwaah, said ASEC was desperate for infrastructural support and the decision of the GNPC to come to their aid was needful.



He appealed for assistance in the provision of an Ultra-modern Assembly hall and dining hall.