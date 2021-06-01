GNPC Foundation supports 17 schools with classroom furniture

The gesture forms part of the Foundation’s School Infrastructure Program

Source: GNPC Foundation

Today, in Takoradi, the GNPC Foundation has donated 2400 Classroom furniture to selected Basic and Senior High Schools in the Western Region.

The distribution of the facilities forms part of the Foundation’s School Infrastructure Program aimed at augmenting the infrastructure base of needy schools and contributing to improved academic experience by both students and teachers.



Head of the Environment & Social Amenities Unit at GNPC Foundation, Madam Lubaabat Habib-Jawulaa, said the gesture is in response to requests received from several educational institutions within the Western Region and amongst which 17 beneficiary schools were selected based on the outcome of the Needs Assessment conducted by the Foundation.



She reiterated that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through the Foundation, remains committed to providing requisite educational infrastructural support to Ghanaian communities and schools across the Country.



Presenting the items to the School Heads and Representatives, the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Okyere Darko Mensah, thanked GNPC for its partnering role in Ghana’s educational sector and beyond.





He tasked the beneficiary schools to ensure proper care of the facilities to serve many more students in the future.



On his part, the Chief Executive of Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Hon. Abdul Mumin, thanked the Foundation for its continuous intervention programmes across the country and expressed the gratitude of the people of the Western Region for the donation which he said would ease the pressure on the shoulders of school authorities, teachers, students and pupils in establishing more conducive learning and teaching settings.



Also present at the short ceremony were Madam Joyceyn Ekuba Amihere, HR, GES Western Region and Madam Jenny Seeormuku, Internal Audit, GES.