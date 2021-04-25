GNPC constructs astro turf for Beposo community

Photo of the newly constructed Astroturf facility

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has handed over a newly constructed Astroturf facility at Beposo in the Sekyere Central District.

At a short ceremony to hand over the facility, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, said GNPC’s Economic Empowerment module seeks to provide opportunities for Ghana’s youth.



This, he said, is highly attainable through the harnessing of sporting talents of which football remain a critical agent.



He thanked the community for their support throughout the construction phase and tasked them further to take care of the facility to ensure its longevity.



Nana Boamah Mensah, Apagyahene of the Beposo Traditional Council, on behalf of the chief of Beposo, expressed the community’s appreciation for the project; reiterating the several benefits that would come to the youth and the community as a whole.



The Sekyere Central District Chief Executive, Kojo Banahene Bediako, praised the Board and Management of GNPC for its partnering role in government’s developmental efforts.



He assured of the Assembly’s continuous involvement in the maintenance of the facility.

Mr Eddie Dankwa, Chief Operating Officer of Blag Ghana, who is the Project Contractor, led dignitaries present for an inspection of the facility.



Also at Beposo, Dr. Eduah led a team from the GNPC Foundation to inspect a 12-unit sanitary facility for the community.



He assured the facility’s timely completion.







#



