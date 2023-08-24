GNPC hand over completed projects in the Western Region

Dr Eduah admonished them to exercise a high level of maintenance culture to preserve the facility

Source: GNPC Foundation

The Head of Business for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation(GNPC), Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah in his continuous desire to implement the policy direction of the body corporate’s CSR, sanctioned a team led by Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah to commission various projects completed in the Western Region.

The GNPC Foundation has constructed educational and social infrastructure to improve education and sanitation in the hard to reach communities in the western region.



The GNPC Foundation believes that there is strong evidence that good educational infrastructure leads to better instruction, improves student absorption and outcomes, reduces dropout rates and creates consciousness among the pupils and students.



The completed projects which replaced the obsolete and dilapidated structure built with clay which are not fit for purpose, includes a 3-unit classroom block each for Yepimso and Ohiapenika communities, and a 12 seater sanitary facility at Mumuni Camp, all in the Amenfi West District as well as 6-unit classroom block for Atobiase D/A Basic School in the Wassa East District.



The GNPC Foundation, which is the sustainability arm of the national oil company said its intervention was to bring relief to communities.



In a short ceremony to climax the handing over projects in the region at Atobiase, the Executive Director for GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah who represented the CEO of GNPC, Opoku Ahweneeh-Danquah used the platform to highlight some of the projects done by GNPC in the Western Region. He said with emphasis that the Western Region where we currently do our extractive business is our priority when it comes to our core objects and we’ve done projects in all the 13 districts in the region ranging from Astro Turfs, dormitories, classroom blocks, sanitary facilities, laboratories, boreholes, artisans training, scholarships, among others.

Dr Eduah also admonished them to exercise a high level of maintenance culture to preserve the facility for future generations.







The Chairman for the occasion, Nana Bukuro II, Nifahene of Wassa Atobiase who was supported by the Queen Mother of Atobiase, Nana Yaa Frimpomaa II, thanked GNPC for the facility and intimated that pupils from this school who studied in a dilapidated structure were the best in the district in the previous BECE and now that they have this new edifice, they will be the best in the region in the years ahead.



On his part, the school improvement support officer (SISO) Mr Michael Akuleye who represented the District Director of Education for Wassa East was of full of praise for GNPC for providing Atobiase D/A Basic School with a fully furnished state of the art classroom as it will enhance teaching and learning, and he charged the pupils to study hard to achieve high academic laurels.





In attendance were the Headteacher for the school, Mr Edward Appiah, Assembly Member for Wassa Atobiase electoral area, Hon John Kankah Amoah￼ who represented the District Chief Executive for Wassa East, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Acquah and Head Pastor for the Church of Pentecost for Wassa Atobiase, Pastor Godwill Kuseini.







