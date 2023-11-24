GNPC in conjunction with Aseda Foundation empowers 337 artisans in the Central Region

The 337 artisans acquired livelihood empowerwent skills in various trades

Source: GNPC Foundation

GNPC together with Aseda Foundation graduated 337 Artisans drawn from the Central Region on thursday November 23, 2023 at the Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast.

The 337 artisans acquired livelihood empowerwent skills in trade areas such as steel bending, motor vehicle electricals, interior decoration, dressmaking, hairdressing, tailoring, arc welding, gas welding, masonry, carpentry, general electricals, tiling, aluminum fabrication, plumbing, motor vehicle mechanics, spraying, bakery, pastry, cooking, exterior decoration, beadmaking, makeup, shoe making, etc.



The graduates were given start up tools that included but not limited to Sewing machines, industrial machines, stand dryers, local ovens, cylinders, welding machines, cutting machines, polishing machines, tilers cutting machines, aluminum cutting machines, spraying machines, acetylene and oxygen cylinders, diagnostic machines, Gas stoves, local oven cylinders, bench grinders, metal cutting machines, and a hacksaw frame complete to begin their entrepreneurial journey of life.



The artisans after excelling in their NVTI Exams, were also taken through some soft skills training to understand the standards of business.



Board Chairman of GNPC, Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay Esq told the gathering that the event has become possible because of the deliberate policy of GNPC board to use a sufficient amount of its share of the oil revenue to undertake social intervention programmes to better the lives of Ghanaians.



Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah who articulated the purpose of gathering in a swift, fluent, eloquent and lucid manner, used the platform to highlight some milestone achievements chalked by GNPC through the Foundation in the past 5years.



The Central Regional Minister, Hon Marigold Assan who delivered the key note address, called for a better cooperation, partnership and a symbiotic relationship between the region and GNPC.

The Omanhen of Oguaa traditional area, Osabarima Kwesi Attah II impelled the artisans to be worthy ambassors of the region and GNPC, and to also use the tools for their intended purposes.







CEO of Aseda Foundation, Ms Diana Adjei expressed gratitude to GNPC for this amazing initiative to empower the youth through this project.



Some attendees at the event were DCE for Ekumfi, Hon Ebenezer Monney, MCE for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Hon Solomon Ebo Appiah Esq, MCE for Mfanstiman, Hon Iyke Lord, MCE for Upper Denkyira East, Hon Ebenezer Forson Appiah, DCE for Twifo Ati Morkwa, Hon Robert Agyemang-Nyantakyi, Methodist Bishop of Cape Coast Diocese, Rt Rev Richardson Aboagye Andam, Omanhen of Nkusukum traditional area, Okogyeman Okese Essandoh IX.







