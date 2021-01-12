GNUTS congratulates President Akufo-Addo for a well-deserved re-election victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana for another four years.

In a release co-signed by its President and General Secretary, GNUTS said that the victory of the president in the December 2020 presidential election was made possible through the large turnout of Ghanaian students and the youth.



Taking notice of the recorded incidents of violence, death of activists, election petitions and counter-petitions related to the period of the election and its aftermath, GNUTS said it was hopeful that all challenges recorded will be addressed before subsequent elections, and those found culpable made to face the full rigours of the law.



The student group whilst expressing expectations of the president extending a hand for an all-inclusive government urged other candidates to in the interest of democracy congratulate the president for his victory.

"No nation can wholesomely survive without giving concentration to the development of its youths, structurally, academically and morally," parts of the statement read.



The Union also called on all sides of the newly inaugurated 8th Parliament to work to promote oneness, impartiality and justice in the supreme interest of Ghanaians.



The group also stressed the need for the government to give detailed concentration to the development of the youth, structurally, academically and morally.