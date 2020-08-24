General News

GPA honours Prof Mate-Kole, Prof Ofori-Atta and two others

Prof C. C. Mate-Kole, Prof Angela Ofori-Atta, Prof Nathaniel K. Pecku, and Dr Dinah Baah-Odoom

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has conferred honorary membership on Professor Christopher Charles Mate-Kole, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta and two others for their immense contributions to the Association and the practice of Psychology in Ghana.

The two other awardees are Dr Dinah Baah-Odoom and Prof Nathaniel Kofi Pecku.



A statement issued by Dr Collins Agyemang-Badu, National President, GPA, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the award was conferred on the four psychologist at a ceremony organized as part of the activities to mark the maiden Ghana Psychology Week celebration held at the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.



It said the GPA used the opportunity to commend all members of the Association for their support and their involvement in psychoeducational activities at a time when fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic was very intense.



It noted that the Executives urged all member to highlight the significance of psychology in their various workplaces and communities in support of the theme for the Ghana Psychology Week celebration, “Making Psychology Relevant to the Ghanaian: Before, During and After COVID-19 Pandemic”.



It said the event was limited to a few members of the Association including the Executives, Awardees and their family members in compliance with the safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The statement said the awardees were given a standing ovation and resounding applause for their outstanding achievements.

It said all awardees had served in various capacities including executive board members of the GPA.



A citation to Prof Mate-Kole, Director of the University of Ghana Centre for Ageing Studies read: “as your predecessors authored the title of our history, you authored the foreword and the very framework for continuing our storyline.



As a former president of the GPA, we saw the dawn of a new era, the twilight of hope and promises were set before us.”



Prof Ofori-Atta, the Chairperson of the Ghana Psychology Council, was described by the GPA as “a superior leader who demonstrates and challenges others to think outside the box creatively and innovatively".



"You have won the admiration of members as one of the “psychopreneurs” bringing enterprise to psychological practice in Ghana," he citation added.



A citation to Dr Dinah Baah-Odoom, the Registrar of the Ghana Psychology Council also reads: “Your unalloyed service and self-sacrificing spirit in executing your professional mandate and liaising between members and government are commendable."

"You are a gem in mental health development and the practice of psychology in Ghana.”



The statement said all members applauded the selfless spirit and hopeful insight of Prof Nathaniel Kofi Pecku, for his immense contribution to GPA and notably, his hosting of the first ever meeting of the then to be formed GPA in May 1997.



Prof. Ofori-Atta, who represented the awardees, expressed appreciation to the GPA leadership and professional members for the honour done them.



The awardees pledged to support the progressive growth of psychology and mental health practice in Ghana.



On behalf of the National Executive Board, Dr Erica Dickson, President of the Association, paid tribute to the awardees for their huge contributions towards the success story of the GPA.

