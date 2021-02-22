GPCC calls for closure of LGBTQI office

GPCC President, Reverend Frimpong Manso

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has supported calls by religious groups and other civil society organisations for the closure of the alleged Lesbians Gay Bisexual Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTI) office in the country.

According to the Council, it is “very resolute” in its stance against the movement of the LGBTQI.



In a statement issued by the GPCC on Monday, 22 February 2021, the Council noted that it “views the action by the LGBTQI movement as an affront to our long-cherished religious values, customs and traditions as well as the laws of Ghana. The actions of the LGBTQI movement is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of marriage between Man and Woman as ordained by God.”



The GPCC reaffirmed its support to the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and other like-minded groups on their positions on this matter.



It called “on the government to officially state its position without any equivocation on this new development and take immediate steps to: “Close down without delay the alleged LGBTQI office in Ghana and immediately arrest and prosecute the individuals or groups behind the alleged opening of this new office in Ghana for breach of the law and potential threat to peace.

“Summon all foreign diplomats who allegedly participated in the opening of the LGBTQI offices in Ghana to explain their violation of the sovereignty of Ghana.”



The GPCC further called on “Parliament as the representatives of the people to summon the President’s Representatives at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to explain to Ghanaians what actions they have taken in relation to this matter to protect the sovereignty and security of the state of Ghana.”



It also supported the call for “comprehensive legislation to deal with the LGBTQI issues in Ghana once and for all to settle any future controversies.”



The GPCC added that it is “very resolute in its stance against the LGBTQI movement and its activities in Ghana and is standing firm with all other stakeholders on this matter with the hope that government would take concrete steps to reassure Ghanaians of their unwillingness to succumb to pressure from some notable western powers to sell out our cherished values and to safeguard the future of our children from a perverse generation of vampires scheming to destroy us.”