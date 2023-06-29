GPCC urges churches to instill high moral standards in populace

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

Source: GNA

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has urged churches to instill high moral standards, values and principles in the populace to ensure institutions functioned effectively.

He said the lack of purposeful demonstration of high moral standards and values could make the development of the nation daunting.



Apostle Nyamekye said this during the presentation of the the GPCC’s Four- year Vision Document at its 2023 National Delegates Conference in Accra.



The theme for this year’s Conference is:“United for God’s Glory”.



The Apostle said: “It is a thought-provoking reality that the Presidents the nation has had, starting from Dr Kwame Nkrumah, have been exceptional leaders in their own right. However, development of a nation is not solely dependent on leadership but principles upheld by its people.”



The President said Proverbs 14:34 stated that: “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”



He explained that the word ‘righteousness’ in the passage did not necessarily refer to an individual’s right standing with God but a nation that adhered to God’s righteous standards as found in His Word, evidenced in the values, principles, and lifestyle of the Kingdom of God.

Therefore, Apostle Nyamekye said GPCC sought to leverage its membership to effectively serve as the lead prophetic voice, advocate, and gatekeeper of the nation regarding values, principles and lifestyle of the Kingdom of God.



He said the Council in its advocacy did not intend to react to every happening around it, but through adopting research-based advocacy it would seek to influence not only national policies but also the way of life of the people and nation.



The President said from 2023 to 2027, GPCC would focus on pursuing a vision which sought to widen and deepen its impact in the nation under the theme: “Strengthening GPCC for National Impact”.



The Vision, dubbed “Vision 2027”, aims at achieving a stronger and more impactful GPCC.



Its strategic objectives include to contribute to national development through the provision of basic social services for deprived and vulnerable communities and to maintain high standards of Christian doctrine, ethics and attitudes among member churches.



It adopts a three-pronged approach – Strengthening the Council, Societal Transformation and Development, and Strengthing external relations to strengthen the Council for national impact.

He said the Council would be guided by its mandate, which included providing a united platform for its members to voice out their opinions on critical national policies, advocating for Godly leadership and accountable governance in all areas of life to achieve the Vision.



Apostle Nyamekye said the GPCC as the largest ecumenical body in Ghana, had been instrumental in promoting unity among member churches and advancing its prophetic voice in nation building through various initiatives.



“Building on the solid foundation laid by past Presidents and National Executive Council Members, this Vision seeks to give new impetus to the very objectives GPCC is committed to achieving, with an emphasis on societal transformation,” he stated.



The GPCC is a faith-based organisation and the umbrella body of over 200 Pentecostal and Charismatic Christian church denominations and para-church organisations in Ghana. It was established in 1969 but registered and recognised as a legal entity in 1971.



It represents more than 31 per cent of the Ghanaian population.