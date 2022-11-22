GPHA pays staff 3-and-half months basic salary as bonus for 2022

Logo of GPHA

Management of the Ghana Ports an Harbours Authority (GPHA) has approved a three-and-one-half months basic salary as bonus for their staff for the year 2022.

An internal memo signed by the Corporate Human Resource Manager, Kwabena Adu Safo said permanent/contract staff who have worked for one year and above will be entitled to full bonus (i.e., 3.5 Months basic salary).



Also, permanent/contract staff who have worked for less than one year, but more than six months will be entitled to 1.75 months basic salary as bonus.

Further, permanent/contract staff who have worked three months or more, but less than six months will be entitled to 1.16 months basic salary as bonus.



Meanwhile, retired staff who worked six months or more during the year will be entitled to full bonus of 3.5 months basic salary while retired staff who worked for less than six months will be entitled to 1.75 months basic salary as bonus.