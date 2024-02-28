GPHA will not relent on environmental obligations - General Manager, Estate & Environment

General Manager, Estate and Environment (GPHA), James Benjamin Gaisie

Source: Eye on Port

The General Manager in Charge of Estate and Environment at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, James Benjamin Gaisie, has stated that the Port Authority is ensuring that dust produced during the discharge of clinker is reduced to the barest minimum to rid the port environment of air pollution.

Mr. Gaisie also said the Authority has acquired air quality monitoring devices to help keep air pollution in the port environment within permissible limits.



“At Terminal 3, monitoring is going on, and results are far within permissible limits but we are going to transfer the devices to where the dust activities are and we believe we will get results by the end of the 1st quarter.



“Clinker operations produce a lot of dust. Under the OHSE policy document, we have developed standard operating procedures for all clinker loading and discharge in the port. Thankfully the current Monitoring Manager is applying these SOPs strictly and anybody who flouts them gets a fine. For instance, when using a truck, you don’t load beyond the truck bucket level. Some, because they want to discharge quickly, heap above the level and spill over during their transport via the route. It’s working and with time we will be able to achieve the results that we want,” he added.



Mr. Gaisie was speaking on the Eye on Port TV program in the aftermath of a week-long sensitization exercise for GPHA’s Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment policy and procedures in Tema and Takoradi. The roadshow was to enhance the awareness and understanding of Health, Safety, and Environmental practices among staff and stakeholders.



This is expected to yield long-term benefits in terms of employee well-being, reduced accidents, and increased overall safety compliance and environmental consciousness within the port environment.

He said in line with environmental policies and responsibilities, GPHA has continuously engaged tenants and stakeholders who operate within the port environment to comply with environmental schedules and obligations with the Environmental Protection Agency and failure to do so will result in appropriate actions to protect the environment.



He sent out a reminder to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to stop the practice of discharging raw sewage into the port environment, which finds its way into the storm drain in the port and ultimately into the port basin.



The man in charge of the Environment at Ghana’s seaports stated that engagements have been had in the past to correct this menace, but if the situation persists, the Port Authority will be forced to block these trucks from accessing the Sewer Pump Station in the Port.



The General Manager of Estate and Environment at GPHA said while his outfit is on the heels of clients, stakeholders, and tenants to comply with environmental regulations, the charity must begin at home.



He urged workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to follow environmental guidelines as an obligation to the state.

He said the Port Authority has embarked on initiatives to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste in the port at both the administrative and operational areas.



He said the Authority is taking gradual steps to deploy green logistics methods including the procurement of eco-friendly marine crafts.



According to Mr. Gaisie, the production of paper waste is being reduced to the barest minimum by the promotion of digitalized processes, and paper waste produced is exchanged for toilet paper. He joined the charge to discourage single-use plastics and encourage waste segregation in Ghana.