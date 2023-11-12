GPL match report: Bofoakwa Tano hold Bechem United to a one-all draw

Sun, 12 Nov 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
The clash of the Hunters saw Bechem United and Bofoakwa Tano share the spoils at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Augustine Okrah’s 5th-minute goal was cancelled by Steven Owusu’s header four minutes later in a riveting matchday 10 premier league clash.
Okrah capitalized on a blunder by Bofo to net the opener for the hosts just 5 minutes into the game.
Owusu met Elijah Addai’s free kick with a towering header to net the equalizer in the 9th minute.
The first half ended 1-1 and there were no goals in the second half which meant both teams had to settle for a point each at full time.
Bechem United are in 9th position with 13 points after today's match while Bofoakwa drop to 7th with 15 points.
